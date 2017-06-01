(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    SOUTHCOM Change of Responsibility ceremony

    MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES

    01.06.2017

    Video by Raymond Sarracino 

    U.S. Southern Command

    Change of Responsibility of Senior Enlisted Leadership at U.S. Southern Command, Miami, Florida.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.06.2017
    Date Posted: 01.10.2017 18:43
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 504815
    VIRIN: 170106-O-XB980-332
    Filename: DOD_103987391
    Length: 00:38:16
    Location: MIAMI, FL, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SOUTHCOM Change of Responsibility ceremony, by Raymond Sarracino, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Miami
    Tidd
    SOUTHCOM
    Zickefoose
    Zaiser

