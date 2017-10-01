(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Around the Air Force: SECAF Talks Tenure

    UNITED STATES

    01.10.2017

    On this look around the Air Force Deborah Lee James, Secretary of the Air Force, talks about her priorities during her tenure. Hosted by A1C Cory Kuttler.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Around the Air Force: SECAF Talks Tenure, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    SECAF
    Secretary of the Air Force
    Featured Videos
    Deborah Lee James
    A1C Cory Kuttler

