    Carter, Dunford Brief Media

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    01.10.2017

    Defense Secretary Ash Carter and Marine Corps Gen. Joe Dunford,
    chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, brief reporters at the Pentagon, Jan.
    10, 2017.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Carter, Dunford Brief Media, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Ash Carter
    ashcarter
    Marine Corps Gen. Joe Dunford

