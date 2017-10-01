Defense Secretary Ash Carter and Marine Corps Gen. Joe Dunford,
chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, brief reporters at the Pentagon, Jan.
10, 2017.
|Date Taken:
|01.10.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.10.2017 18:00
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|504812
|Filename:
|DOD_103987343
|Length:
|00:31:42
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DC, US
|Web Views:
|14
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Carter, Dunford Brief Media, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT