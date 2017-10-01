A new phase in Operation Atlantic Resolve is underway as the first US owned M1A2 Abrams Tanks touched ground in Swietozow, Poland, on January 10, 2017.
|Date Taken:
|01.10.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.10.2017 17:34
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|504809
|VIRIN:
|170110-A-XH946-730
|Filename:
|DOD_103987292
|Length:
|00:02:46
|Location:
|ZAGAN, PL
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, US armour units enhance NATO alliance, by SSG Timothy Hughes, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
