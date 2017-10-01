(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    US armour units enhance NATO alliance

    ZAGAN, POLAND

    01.10.2017

    Video by Staff Sgt. Timothy Hughes 

    24th Press Camp Headquarters

    A new phase in Operation Atlantic Resolve is underway as the first US owned M1A2 Abrams Tanks touched ground in Swietozow, Poland, on January 10, 2017.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.10.2017
    Date Posted: 01.10.2017 17:34
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 504809
    VIRIN: 170110-A-XH946-730
    Filename: DOD_103987292
    Length: 00:02:46
    Location: ZAGAN, PL 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, US armour units enhance NATO alliance, by SSG Timothy Hughes, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    NATO
    Armor
    4th Infantry Division
    Poland
    US Army
    European Command
    OAR
    Operation Atlantic Resolve
    3/4 ABCT

