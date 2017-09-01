A Coast Guard Air Station Clearwater MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew forward deployed to Great Inagua, Bahamas, hoisted seven boaters from a disabled sailing vessel Jan. 9, 2016, approximately 14 miles west of Anse-Rouge, Haiti. The boaters were safely transferred ashore in Great Inagua.
|Date Taken:
|01.09.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.10.2017 16:02
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|504805
|VIRIN:
|170109-G-G0107-001
|Filename:
|DOD_103987102
|Length:
|00:02:47
|Location:
|BS
|Web Views:
|32
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Coast Guard rescues seven boaters 14 miles west of Anse-Rouge, Haiti, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
