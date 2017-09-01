(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Coast Guard rescues seven boaters 14 miles west of Anse-Rouge, Haiti

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    BAHAMAS

    01.09.2017

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7

    A Coast Guard Air Station Clearwater MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew forward deployed to Great Inagua, Bahamas, hoisted seven boaters from a disabled sailing vessel Jan. 9, 2016, approximately 14 miles west of Anse-Rouge, Haiti. The boaters were safely transferred ashore in Great Inagua.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.09.2017
    Date Posted: 01.10.2017 16:02
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 504805
    VIRIN: 170109-G-G0107-001
    Filename: DOD_103987102
    Length: 00:02:47
    Location: BS
    Web Views: 32
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard rescues seven boaters 14 miles west of Anse-Rouge, Haiti, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    USCG
    Hoist
    Helo

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT