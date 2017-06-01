Senior Master Sgt. Ryan Carson, lead singer and superintendent of Max Impact, the Air Force's premier rock band, shared his story on the Air Force Band, its programs and mission, and how music impacts people around the globe.
|Date Taken:
|01.06.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.10.2017 16:18
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|504804
|VIRIN:
|170106-F-MU239-001
|Filename:
|DOD_103987068
|Length:
|00:03:40
|Location:
|ELLSWORTH AIR FORCE BASE, S.D., SD, US
|Hometown:
|RAPID CITY, SD, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, The power of music, by SSgt Hailey Staker, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT