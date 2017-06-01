(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    The power of music

    ELLSWORTH AIR FORCE BASE, S.D., SD, UNITED STATES

    01.06.2017

    Video by Senior Airman Hailey Staker 

    28th Bomb Wing Public Affairs

    Senior Master Sgt. Ryan Carson, lead singer and superintendent of Max Impact, the Air Force's premier rock band, shared his story on the Air Force Band, its programs and mission, and how music impacts people around the globe.

    Date Taken: 01.06.2017
    Date Posted: 01.10.2017 16:18
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 504804
    VIRIN: 170106-F-MU239-001
    Filename: DOD_103987068
    Length: 00:03:40
    Location: ELLSWORTH AIR FORCE BASE, S.D., SD, US
    Hometown: RAPID CITY, SD, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The power of music, by SSgt Hailey Staker, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Air Force Band
    Ellsworth AFB
    Air Force
    music
    EAFB
    Special Ops
    Green Beret
    Air Force Global Strike Command
    Max Impact
    AFGSC
    Chris Daughtry

