Soldiers begin off-loading and staging of equipment in Poland.
The railheads bring the M1 Abrams Tanks that will be used in
the country during heel-to-toe rotations by units in support of
Operation Atlantic Resolve. This is the beginning of strategic
placement of the vehicles and equipment that will be used during
the multi-national training events between U-S and Polish forces.
|Date Taken:
|01.10.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.10.2017 17:07
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|504801
|VIRIN:
|170110-A-XH946-777
|Filename:
|DOD_103987041
|Length:
|00:01:44
|Location:
|PL
|Web Views:
|11
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, OAR-Poland-M1 Abrams Arrive in Poland-BROLL, by SSG Timothy Hughes, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
