OAR-Poland-M1 Abrams Arrive in Poland-BROLL

Soldiers begin off-loading and staging of equipment in Poland.

The railheads bring the M1 Abrams Tanks that will be used in

the country during heel-to-toe rotations by units in support of

Operation Atlantic Resolve. This is the beginning of strategic

placement of the vehicles and equipment that will be used during

the multi-national training events between U-S and Polish forces.