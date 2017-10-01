(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    OAR-Poland-M1 Abrams Arrive in Poland-BROLL

    POLAND

    01.10.2017

    Video by Staff Sgt. Timothy Hughes 

    24th Press Camp Headquarters

    Soldiers begin off-loading and staging of equipment in Poland.
    The railheads bring the M1 Abrams Tanks that will be used in
    the country during heel-to-toe rotations by units in support of
    Operation Atlantic Resolve. This is the beginning of strategic
    placement of the vehicles and equipment that will be used during
    the multi-national training events between U-S and Polish forces.

    Date Taken: 01.10.2017
    Date Posted: 01.10.2017 17:07
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 504801
    VIRIN: 170110-A-XH946-777
    Filename: DOD_103987041
    Length: 00:01:44
    Location: PL
    Web Views: 11
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, OAR-Poland-M1 Abrams Arrive in Poland-BROLL, by SSG Timothy Hughes, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    paratroopers
    logistics
    polish
    Poland
    sky soldiers
    M1 Abrams
    Tow Missile
    173rd Airborne
    equipment
    airborne
    USAREUR
    503rd Infantry Regiment
    railhead
    Operation Atlantic Resolve
    16th sustainment
    Strong Europe
    Pantera
    515 transportation

