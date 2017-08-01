(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Services active to Guard

    GREAT FALLS, MT, UNITED STATES

    01.08.2017

    Video by Staff Sgt. Nikolas Asmussen 

    120th Airlift Wing

    Whether it's food, fitness or just a place to sleep, the 120th Sustainment Services Flight has you covered. This career field is diverse and so are the Airmen who make up the unit. But three of these Airmen share a common career path and started as active duty Airmen at Malmstrom Air Force Base before coming to the Montana Air National Guard.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.08.2017
    Date Posted: 01.10.2017
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Services active to Guard, by SSgt Nikolas Asmussen, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Montana Air National Guard
    120th Airlift Wing

