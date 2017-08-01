Services active to Guard

video size: 640x360 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/504791" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Whether it's food, fitness or just a place to sleep, the 120th Sustainment Services Flight has you covered. This career field is diverse and so are the Airmen who make up the unit. But three of these Airmen share a common career path and started as active duty Airmen at Malmstrom Air Force Base before coming to the Montana Air National Guard.