Airmen from the 9th Security Forces Squadron partnered with the California Highway Patrol for the CHiPs for Kids Toy Drive 2016. The toy donations were distributed to children in Sutter and Butte counties.
|Date Taken:
|12.21.2016
|Date Posted:
|01.10.2017 16:31
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|504784
|VIRIN:
|161221-F-GX009-470
|Filename:
|DOD_103986820
|Length:
|00:01:02
|Location:
|BEALE AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, CHiPs for Kids Toy Drive, by A1C Tommy Wilbourn, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
