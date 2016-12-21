(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    CHiPs for Kids Toy Drive

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    BEALE AIR FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    12.21.2016

    Video by Airman 1st Class Tommy Wilbourn 

    9th Reconnaissance Wing

    Airmen from the 9th Security Forces Squadron partnered with the California Highway Patrol for the CHiPs for Kids Toy Drive 2016. The toy donations were distributed to children in Sutter and Butte counties.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.21.2016
    Date Posted: 01.10.2017 16:31
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 504784
    VIRIN: 161221-F-GX009-470
    Filename: DOD_103986820
    Length: 00:01:02
    Location: BEALE AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CHiPs for Kids Toy Drive, by A1C Tommy Wilbourn, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Beale Air Force Base

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT