    Marine F-35s relocate to Japan from Southern California

    MCAS YUMA, AZ, UNITED STATES

    01.09.2017

    Video by Lance Cpl. Jake McClung 

    Marine Corps Air Station Miramar / 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing

    Marine Corps F-35Bs with Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 121, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, depart Marine Corps Air Station Yuma, Ariz., to transit the Pacific en route to Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, Jan. 9, 2017. VMFA-121 is the first operational F-35B squadron assigned to the Fleet Marine Force, with its relocation to 1st Marine Aircraft Wing at Iwakuni. The F-35B was developed to replace the Marine Corps’ F/A-18 Hornet, AV-8B Harrier and EA- 6B Prowler. The Short Take-off Vertical Landing (STOVL) aircraft is a true force multiplier. The unique combination of stealth, cutting-edge radar and sensor technology, and electronic warfare systems bring all of the access and lethality capabilities of a fifth-generation fighter, a modern bomber, and an adverse-weather, all-threat environment air support platform.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.09.2017
    Date Posted: 01.10.2017 13:10
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 504779
    VIRIN: 170109-M-EH415-266
    Filename: DOD_103986608
    Length: 00:01:25
    Location: MCAS YUMA, AZ, US
    Web Views: 45
    Downloads: 7
    High-Res. Downloads: 7
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marine F-35s relocate to Japan from Southern California, by LCpl Jake McClung, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Marine
    Japan
    USMC
    MCAS Iwakuni
    relocation
    MCAS Miramar
    3rd MAW
    3rd Marine Aircraft Wing
    Marine Corps
    Marines
    Transition
    HHS
    F-35B
    MCAS Yuma
    VMFA-121
    Marine Fighter Attack Squadron 121
    Lance Cpl. Jake M.T. McClung
    usmcnews

