(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    ANG Leaders Visit Delaware Guard Base

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    DE, UNITED STATES

    01.08.2017

    Video by Staff Sgt. Nathan Bright 

    166th Airlift Wing, Delaware Air National Guard

    The leaders of the Air National Guard visited the New Castle Air National Guard Base, Del. on Jan. 8, 2017. Lt. Gen. Scott Rice, Director Air National Guard, and Chief Master Sgt. Ronald Anderson, Command Chief Master Sergeant Air National Guard, spoke with Airmen at their squadron shops, gave leadership coins to Outstanding Airmen of the Year, and took questions at the 166th Airlift Wing's Junior Enlisted Council meeting.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.08.2017
    Date Posted: 01.10.2017 14:45
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 504773
    VIRIN: 170108-Z-JF904-001
    Filename: DOD_103986356
    Length: 00:05:56
    Location: DE, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, ANG Leaders Visit Delaware Guard Base, by SSgt Nathan Bright, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    national
    guard
    airlift
    air
    delaware
    rice
    New Castle
    anderson
    166th

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT