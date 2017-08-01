ANG Leaders Visit Delaware Guard Base

video size: 640x360 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The leaders of the Air National Guard visited the New Castle Air National Guard Base, Del. on Jan. 8, 2017. Lt. Gen. Scott Rice, Director Air National Guard, and Chief Master Sgt. Ronald Anderson, Command Chief Master Sergeant Air National Guard, spoke with Airmen at their squadron shops, gave leadership coins to Outstanding Airmen of the Year, and took questions at the 166th Airlift Wing's Junior Enlisted Council meeting.