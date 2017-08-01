The leaders of the Air National Guard visited the New Castle Air National Guard Base, Del. on Jan. 8, 2017. Lt. Gen. Scott Rice, Director Air National Guard, and Chief Master Sgt. Ronald Anderson, Command Chief Master Sergeant Air National Guard, spoke with Airmen at their squadron shops, gave leadership coins to Outstanding Airmen of the Year, and took questions at the 166th Airlift Wing's Junior Enlisted Council meeting.
This work, ANG Leaders Visit Delaware Guard Base, by SSgt Nathan Bright, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
