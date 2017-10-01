(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Airman Feature - Captain Anisha Olenchak

    UNITED STATES

    01.10.2017

    Video by Senior Airman Michael Connors 

    American Forces Network Pacific

    Captain Anisha Olenchak, an Intelligence Officer in the 436th OSS, explains what her job entails, how its important, and why she loves it.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.10.2017
    Date Posted: 01.10.2017 09:14
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 504747
    VIRIN: 170110-F-EM046-001
    Filename: DOD_103986012
    Length: 00:00:57
    Location: US
    Hometown: PITTSBURGH, PA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Airman Feature - Captain Anisha Olenchak, by SrA Michael Connors, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Intel
    OSS
    Dover
    436th
    Michael Connors

