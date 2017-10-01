(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Army Reserve Run B-Roll

    KUWAIT

    01.10.2017

    Video by Sgt. Jessica Forester 

    U.S. Army Central

    Army Reserve soldiers formed up for a run with the Commanding General of the United States Army Reserve, Lieutenant General Charles D. Luckey.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.10.2017
    Date Posted: 01.10.2017 10:18
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 504744
    VIRIN: 170110-A-SD356-282
    Filename: DOD_103985973
    Length: 00:05:04
    Location: KW
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Army Reserve Run B-Roll, by SGT Jessica Forester, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    US Central Command
    CENTCOM
    USARCENT
    Camp Arifjan
    Army Reserve
    Kuwait
    US Army Central
    Twice the Citizen
    Luckey

