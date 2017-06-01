The 1st Battalion, 5th Field Artillery Regiment, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Infantry Division, celebrated its 241st birthday with a ceremony on Camp Hovey, South Korea Jan. 6. The unit is the oldest serving unit in the U.S. Army and was first constituted under the command of Alexander Hamilton in the colony of New York in 1776.
|01.06.2017
|01.10.2017 07:27
|Package
|504741
|170107-A-HG995-001
|DOD_103985931
|00:01:46
|CAMP CASEY, KR
This work, 1-5 FA Celebrates 241 Years, by SSG Warren Wright, identified by DVIDS
