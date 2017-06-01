(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    1-5 FA Celebrates 241 Years

    CAMP CASEY, SOUTH KOREA

    01.06.2017

    Video by Staff Sgt. Warren Wright 

    1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Infantry Division

    The 1st Battalion, 5th Field Artillery Regiment, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Infantry Division, celebrated its 241st birthday with a ceremony on Camp Hovey, South Korea Jan. 6. The unit is the oldest serving unit in the U.S. Army and was first constituted under the command of Alexander Hamilton in the colony of New York in 1776.

    Date Taken: 01.06.2017
    Date Posted: 01.10.2017 07:27
    Location: CAMP CASEY, KR 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 1-5 FA Celebrates 241 Years, by SSG Warren Wright, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

