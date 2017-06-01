1-5 FA Celebrates 241 Years

video size: 640x360 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/504741" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The 1st Battalion, 5th Field Artillery Regiment, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Infantry Division, celebrated its 241st birthday with a ceremony on Camp Hovey, South Korea Jan. 6. The unit is the oldest serving unit in the U.S. Army and was first constituted under the command of Alexander Hamilton in the colony of New York in 1776.