U.S. Army participates in a first jump ceremony along with their Japanese Ground Self Defense Force partners at the Narashino training center in Japan and Secretary of Defense gives his farewell remarks.
|01.08.2017
|01.10.2017 02:43
|Newscasts
|Location:
|CHIBA, JP
This work, Pacific Newsbreak 10 Jan, by PO2 taylor mohr, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
