    Pacific Newsbreak 10 Jan

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CHIBA, JAPAN

    01.08.2017

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class taylor mohr 

    American Forces Network Pacific

    U.S. Army participates in a first jump ceremony along with their Japanese Ground Self Defense Force partners at the Narashino training center in Japan and Secretary of Defense gives his farewell remarks.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.08.2017
    Date Posted: 01.10.2017 02:43
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 504735
    VIRIN: 170110-N-IM663-001
    Filename: DOD_103985823
    Length: 00:02:00
    Location: CHIBA, JP
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pacific Newsbreak 10 Jan, by PO2 taylor mohr, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    USARPAC
    Airborne
    Army first battalion first special forces group
    Narashino training center

