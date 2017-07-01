(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    East vs West at the Alamo Dome

    SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES

    01.07.2017

    Video by Staff Sgt. Steven Engle 

    367th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    THE NATIONS TOP PLAYERS WITH THE BEST MENTORS FROM THE
    U.S. ARMY PAIR UP FOR THE BIG GAME AT THE ALAMO DOME.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.07.2017
    Date Posted: 01.09.2017 22:10
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 504729
    VIRIN: 170107-A-ZL499-885
    Filename: DOD_103985334
    Length: 00:02:24
    Location: SAN ANTONIO, TX, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, East vs West at the Alamo Dome, by SSG Steven Engle, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    football
    U.S. Army Reserves
    GEN David G. Perkins
    Army All American Bowl
    2017USABowl
    2017ArmyBowl
    Ryan Moldovan
    All American Bowl 2017

