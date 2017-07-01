(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    What is the U.S. Army All-American Marching Band?

    SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES

    01.07.2017

    Video by Cpl. Timothy Yao 

    311th Sustainment Command (Expeditionary)

    SAN ANTONIO, TX (January 7, 2017) - The U.S. Army All-American Marching Band is the nation's premiere high school marching band consisting of the top 125 seniors from across the country. They perform the halftime show for the U.S. Army All-American Bowl with less than 24 hours of combined rehearsal time. For more information on how to be a part of the USAAAMB, visit The National Association for Music Education website: http://www.nafme.org/programs/u-s-army-all-american-marching-band/

    (U.S. Army Video by Cpl. Timothy Yao/ Released)

    Date Taken: 01.07.2017
    Date Posted: 01.10.2017 00:28
