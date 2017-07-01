What is the U.S. Army All-American Marching Band?

video size: 640x360 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



SAN ANTONIO, TX (January 7, 2017) - The U.S. Army All-American Marching Band is the nation's premiere high school marching band consisting of the top 125 seniors from across the country. They perform the halftime show for the U.S. Army All-American Bowl with less than 24 hours of combined rehearsal time. For more information on how to be a part of the USAAAMB, visit The National Association for Music Education website: http://www.nafme.org/programs/u-s-army-all-american-marching-band/



(U.S. Army Video by Cpl. Timothy Yao/ Released)