    Andersen AFB Honor Guard

    GUAM

    12.12.2016

    Video by Senior Airman Robert Mason 

    36th Wing Public Affairs

    The Andersen Air Force Base Honor Guard represents the U.S. Air Force through a ceremonious public image and rendering final honors to fallen veterans and retirees.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.12.2016
    Date Posted: 01.09.2017 22:50
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 504724
    VIRIN: 161213-F-AY741-001
    Filename: DOD_103985293
    Length: 00:01:28
    Location: GU
    Web Views: 13
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Andersen AFB Honor Guard, by SrA Robert Mason, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Honor Guard
    Andersen Air Force Base
    U.S. Air Force
    SrA Jordan Murray
    SSgt Stephen Shrable

