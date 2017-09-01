Civilian Aides to the Secretary of the Army Investiture Ceremony Part 2

video size: 640x360 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Nine new civilian aides to the Secretary of the Army were invested by The Secretary of the Army Eric K. Fanning at the Pentagon in Washington D.C., Dec. 9, 2017. They did their Administration of Oath inside the Hall of Heroes.