    Civilian Aides to the Secretary of the Army Investiture Ceremony Part 2

    PENTAGON, DC, UNITED STATES

    01.09.2017

    Video by Sgt. Jose Torres Jr. 

    Defense Media Activity - Army

    Nine new civilian aides to the Secretary of the Army were invested by The Secretary of the Army Eric K. Fanning at the Pentagon in Washington D.C., Dec. 9, 2017. They did their Administration of Oath inside the Hall of Heroes.

    Date Taken: 01.09.2017
    Date Posted: 01.09.2017 17:41
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 504712
    VIRIN: 170109-A-ND255-001
    Filename: DOD_103985026
    Length: 00:09:58
    Location: PENTAGON, DC, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Civilian Aides to the Secretary of the Army Investiture Ceremony Part 2, by SGT Jose Torres Jr., identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Pentagon
    Secretary of the Army
    Hall of Heroes
    Washington D.C.
    Eric K. Fanning
    Aids to the Secretary of the Army
    Investiture Ceremony.

