    Refueling the Fight Against Da'esh

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    12.16.2016

    Video by Senior Airman Joshua Hoskins 

    3rd Combat Camera Squadron

    Airmen from the 340th Expeditionary Air Refueling Squadron deliver fuel from a KC-135 Stratotanker to United Arab Emirates F-16 Desert Falcons in support of Combined Joint Task Force - Operation Inherent Resolve Dec. 16, 2016. The squadron is actively engaged in tactical air refueling operations supporting missions in Southwest Asia. (U.S. Air Force video by A1C Joshua A. Hoskins

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.16.2016
    Date Posted: 01.09.2017 16:57
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 504706
    VIRIN: 161216-F-HA049-0001
    Filename: DOD_103984978
    Length: 00:02:39
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Refueling the Fight Against Da'esh, by SrA Joshua Hoskins, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    F-16
    Stratotanker
    340th Expeditionary Air Refueling Squadron
    KC-135
    340th EARS
    340th
    Air Refuel
    Operation Inherent Resolve
    Inherent Resolve
    Ohio ANG
    OIR
    Da'esh
    CJTF-OIR
    Desert Falcon

