Airmen from the 340th Expeditionary Air Refueling Squadron deliver fuel from a KC-135 Stratotanker to United Arab Emirates F-16 Desert Falcons in support of Combined Joint Task Force - Operation Inherent Resolve Dec. 16, 2016. The squadron is actively engaged in tactical air refueling operations supporting missions in Southwest Asia. (U.S. Air Force video by A1C Joshua A. Hoskins
|Date Taken:
|12.16.2016
|Date Posted:
|01.09.2017 16:57
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|504706
|VIRIN:
|161216-F-HA049-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_103984978
|Length:
|00:02:39
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Refueling the Fight Against Da'esh, by SrA Joshua Hoskins, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
