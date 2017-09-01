PEO Soldier's Sequana Robinson, who is an Assistant Product Manager with Soldier Clothing and Individual Equipment, explains in details what some of the enhancements are to the female flame resistant Army Combat Uniform now being made available at Rapid Fielding Initiatives or RFI's for deploying Soldiers.
|Date Taken:
|01.09.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.09.2017 15:56
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|504691
|VIRIN:
|170109-Z-IF359-001
|Filename:
|DOD_103984753
|Length:
|00:01:48
|Location:
|FORT. BELVOIR, VA, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Feature & Benefits of new Female Fire Resistant Army Combat Uniform (FRACU), by Ronald Lee, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
