(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Feature & Benefits of new Female Fire Resistant Army Combat Uniform (FRACU)

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT. BELVOIR, VA, UNITED STATES

    01.09.2017

    Video by Ronald Lee 

    PEO Soldier

    PEO Soldier's Sequana Robinson, who is an Assistant Product Manager with Soldier Clothing and Individual Equipment, explains in details what some of the enhancements are to the female flame resistant Army Combat Uniform now being made available at Rapid Fielding Initiatives or RFI's for deploying Soldiers.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.09.2017
    Date Posted: 01.09.2017 15:56
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 504691
    VIRIN: 170109-Z-IF359-001
    Filename: DOD_103984753
    Length: 00:01:48
    Location: FORT. BELVOIR, VA, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Feature & Benefits of new Female Fire Resistant Army Combat Uniform (FRACU), by Ronald Lee, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Females
    PEO Soldier
    RFI
    FRACU
    SCIE

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT