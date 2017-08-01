A Coast Guard Air Station Clearwater MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew forward deployed to Great Inagua, Bahamas, hoists two people from a disabled sailing vessel near Acklins Island, Bahamas, on Jan. 8, 2016. The 36-foot sailing vessel was found hard aground on a reef after the two people activated their personal locator beacon.
|Date Taken:
|01.08.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.09.2017 15:21
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|504681
|VIRIN:
|170108-G-G0107-001
|Filename:
|DOD_103984383
|Length:
|00:02:20
|Location:
|BS
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Coast Guard helicopter hoists two people from disabled vessel, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
