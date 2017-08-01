(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Coast Guard helicopter hoists two people from disabled vessel

    BAHAMAS

    01.08.2017

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7

    A Coast Guard Air Station Clearwater MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew forward deployed to Great Inagua, Bahamas, hoists two people from a disabled sailing vessel near Acklins Island, Bahamas, on Jan. 8, 2016. The 36-foot sailing vessel was found hard aground on a reef after the two people activated their personal locator beacon.

    Date Taken: 01.08.2017
    Date Posted: 01.09.2017 15:21
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 504681
    VIRIN: 170108-G-G0107-001
    Filename: DOD_103984383
    Length: 00:02:20
    Location: BS
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard helicopter hoists two people from disabled vessel, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    USCG
    Hoist
    Helo
    GI

