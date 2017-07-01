Soldier Spotlight: 2nd Lt. Sarah Herrero

video size: 640x360 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/504677" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

2nd Lt. Sarah Herrero, an alumni of the 2009 U.S. Army All-American Marching Band DCI Color Guard, commissioned into the U.S. Army on July 7, 2015 at Fort Knox, KY. She returns each year as not only a member of the operations team, but as a Soldier mentor to the next generation of All-Americans. Herrero currently serves in Fort Bragg, NC, with the 329th Movement Control Team, 330th Transportation Battalion, as a mobility officer.



(U.S. Army Video by Cpl. Timothy Yao/ Released)