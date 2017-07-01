(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Soldier Spotlight: 2nd Lt. Sarah Herrero

    SAN ANTONIO, CA, UNITED STATES

    01.07.2017

    Video by Cpl. Timothy Yao 

    311th Sustainment Command (Expeditionary)

    2nd Lt. Sarah Herrero, an alumni of the 2009 U.S. Army All-American Marching Band DCI Color Guard, commissioned into the U.S. Army on July 7, 2015 at Fort Knox, KY. She returns each year as not only a member of the operations team, but as a Soldier mentor to the next generation of All-Americans. Herrero currently serves in Fort Bragg, NC, with the 329th Movement Control Team, 330th Transportation Battalion, as a mobility officer.

    (U.S. Army Video by Cpl. Timothy Yao/ Released)

    Date Taken: 01.07.2017
    Date Posted: 01.09.2017 14:23
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 504677
    VIRIN: 170107-A-KJ871-001
    Filename: DOD_103984340
    Length: 00:02:41
    Location: SAN ANTONIO, CA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Soldier Spotlight: 2nd Lt. Sarah Herrero, by CPL Timothy Yao, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Army Band
    U.S. Army All-American Marching Band
    Music
    Army Field Band
    All-American Bowl
    330th Transportation Battalion
    Military Music
    Army Bowl
    329th Movement Control Team
    USAAAMB
    Bowl Week

