2nd Lt. Sarah Herrero, an alumni of the 2009 U.S. Army All-American Marching Band DCI Color Guard, commissioned into the U.S. Army on July 7, 2015 at Fort Knox, KY. She returns each year as not only a member of the operations team, but as a Soldier mentor to the next generation of All-Americans. Herrero currently serves in Fort Bragg, NC, with the 329th Movement Control Team, 330th Transportation Battalion, as a mobility officer.
(U.S. Army Video by Cpl. Timothy Yao/ Released)
|Date Taken:
|01.07.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.09.2017 14:23
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|504677
|VIRIN:
|170107-A-KJ871-001
|Filename:
|DOD_103984340
|Length:
|00:02:41
|Location:
|SAN ANTONIO, CA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Soldier Spotlight: 2nd Lt. Sarah Herrero, by CPL Timothy Yao, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
