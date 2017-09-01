2016 was a great year for Cannon Air Force Base. This video highlights some of the numbers that resulted at the end of a year that helped make 2016 successful and possible for Cannon.
|Date Taken:
|01.09.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.09.2017 11:28
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|504663
|VIRIN:
|160109-F-RH045-001
|Filename:
|DOD_103984209
|Length:
|00:01:12
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 2016 in Numbers at Cannon, by A1C Ryann Holzapfel, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT