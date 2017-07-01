(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    4-319 AFAR Conducts Training in Teulada, Italy

    TEULADA, ITALY

    01.07.2017

    Video by Spc. Taylor Hoganson 

    173rd Airborne Brigade

    4-319 Airborne Field Artillery Regiment conducts artillery training in Teulada, Italy.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.07.2017
    Date Posted: 01.09.2017 10:06
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 504651
    VIRIN: 170107-A-JD133-352
    Filename: DOD_103983999
    Length: 00:02:04
    Location: TEULADA, IT
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 4-319 AFAR Conducts Training in Teulada, Italy, by SPC Taylor Hoganson, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    173rd Airborne Brigade
    U.S. Army Europe
    U.S. Army

