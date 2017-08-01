How to survive winter weather

video size: 640x360 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/504644" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Midwest weather can be notorious for giving pleasant temperatures one day and an arctic blast the next. However, there are precautions Airmen can take in order to ensure their safety during the frigid winter months.