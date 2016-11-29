(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Apache Helicopter Maintenance Test Flight

    ANSBACH, BY, GERMANY

    11.29.2016

    Video by Charles Rosemond 

    Training Support Activity Europe

    A U.S. Army Apache helicopter from 1st Battalion, 3rd Aviation Regiment (Attack Reconnaissance) returns from a maintenance test flight Nov. 29, 2016, at Katterbach Army Airfield in Ansbach, Bavaria, Germany. (U.S. Army video by Training Resource Specialist Charles Rosemond/released)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.29.2016
    Date Posted: 01.09.2017 03:36
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 504633
    VIRIN: 161129-A-IY962-001
    Filename: DOD_103983879
    Length: 00:01:25
    Location: ANSBACH, BY, DE 
    Web Views: 20
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Apache Helicopter Maintenance Test Flight, by Charles Rosemond, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Germany
    JMTC
    3ID
    Fort Rucker
    U.S. Army Europe
    Soldiers
    U.S. Army
    training
    USAREUR
    Joint Multinational Training Command
    12 CAB
    U.S. Army in Europe
    Training Support Activity Europe
    TSC Ansbach
    USAG Ansbach
    RTSD East
    Charles Rosemond

