A U.S. Army Apache helicopter from 1st Battalion, 3rd Aviation Regiment (Attack Reconnaissance) returns from a maintenance test flight Nov. 29, 2016, at Katterbach Army Airfield in Ansbach, Bavaria, Germany. (U.S. Army video by Training Resource Specialist Charles Rosemond/released)
|Date Taken:
|11.29.2016
|Date Posted:
|01.09.2017 03:36
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|504633
|VIRIN:
|161129-A-IY962-001
|Filename:
|DOD_103983879
|Length:
|00:01:25
|Location:
|ANSBACH, BY, DE
|Web Views:
|20
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Apache Helicopter Maintenance Test Flight, by Charles Rosemond, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
