The Coast Guard rescued six people from grounded vessels in Atchafalaya Bay, Louisiana, January 7, 2017.
An MH-65 Dolphin helicopter aircrew from Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans hoisted a total of six people from grounded vessels and were taken to Harry P. Williams Memorial Airport in Patterson, Louisiana, to be assessed by emergency medical services. (Coast Guard imagery courtesy of Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans)
|Date Taken:
|01.07.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.08.2017 16:30
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|504608
|VIRIN:
|170108-G-AS553-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_103983551
|Length:
|00:00:34
|Location:
|LA, US
|Web Views:
|16
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Coast Guard rescues six people from grounded vessels, by PO3 Travis Magee, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
