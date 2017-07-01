(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    North Carolina National Guard Responds to Winter Storm Helena

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    RALEIGH, NC, UNITED STATES

    01.07.2017

    Video by Spc. Patrick Glennon 

    382nd Public Affairs Detachment

    North Carolina National Guard deploys winter catch teams in response to winter storm Helena on January 7, 2017.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.07.2017
    Date Posted: 01.08.2017 16:36
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 504605
    VIRIN: 170107-A-TX730-419
    Filename: DOD_103983521
    Length: 00:00:51
    Location: RALEIGH, NC, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, North Carolina National Guard Responds to Winter Storm Helena, by SPC Patrick Glennon, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    North Carolina National Guard
    60th Troop Command
    Winter Catch Team
    Winter Storm Helena
    SEWinterWX17
    Claud T. Bowers Military Center

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT