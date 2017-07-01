(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    GREAT FALLS, MT, UNITED STATES

    01.07.2017

    Video by Staff Sgt. Brandy Burke 

    120th Airlift Wing

    Immediately following a declaration for end of conversion for the 120 Airlift Wing, a group of Montana Air National Guardsmen were deployed to support Operation Inherent Resolve. SSgt Brandy Burke tells us about their return.

    Date Taken: 01.07.2017
    Date Posted: 01.08.2017 16:16
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 504603
    VIRIN: 170107-F-XJ318-787
    Filename: DOD_103983504
    Length: 00:00:48
    Location: GREAT FALLS, MT, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Welcome Home MTANG, by SSgt Brandy Burke, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Home
    Guard
    Air
    Deployment
    Operation Inherent Resolve
    MTANG

