The Airmen of the 103rd Medical Group have been diligently working to make sure all deploying members from Bradley Air National Guard Base have met their pre-deployment medical requirements.
|Date Taken:
|01.07.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.08.2017 15:43
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|504596
|VIRIN:
|170108-Z-DY403-002
|Filename:
|DOD_103983383
|Length:
|00:01:01
|Location:
|EAST GRANBY, CT, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Connecticut Medical Airmen Help Flying Yankees Prepare for Deployment (Without Titles), by SrA Steven Tucker, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT