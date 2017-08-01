A Coast Guard Air Station Atlantic City air crew hoists two people approximately 4 miles north of Salem, New Jersey, Sunday, January 8, 2017. The 16-foot john boat became disabled after it ran aground. U.S. Coast Guard video provided by Coast Guard Air Station Atlantic City
|Date Taken:
|01.08.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.08.2017 10:59
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|504580
|VIRIN:
|170108-G-QD712-772
|Filename:
|DOD_103983262
|Length:
|00:01:05
|Location:
|SALEM, NJ, US
|Web Views:
|40
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Coast Guard rescues 2 off john boat in Salem, NJ, by PO3 David Micallef, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
