    Coast Guard rescues 2 off john boat in Salem, NJ

    SALEM, NJ, UNITED STATES

    01.08.2017

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class David Micallef 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 5 PADET Atlantic City

    A Coast Guard Air Station Atlantic City air crew hoists two people approximately 4 miles north of Salem, New Jersey, Sunday, January 8, 2017. The 16-foot john boat became disabled after it ran aground. U.S. Coast Guard video provided by Coast Guard Air Station Atlantic City

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.08.2017
    Date Posted: 01.08.2017 10:59
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 504580
    VIRIN: 170108-G-QD712-772
    Filename: DOD_103983262
    Length: 00:01:05
    Location: SALEM, NJ, US 
    Web Views: 40
    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard rescues 2 off john boat in Salem, NJ, by PO3 David Micallef, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

