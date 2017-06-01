In this video provided by a Coast Guard Air Station Kodiak MH-60T Jayhawk crew, four crew members of the Lady Gudny are hoisted from the disabled fishing vessel adrift in the Bering Sea 230 miles east-southeast o Kodiak, Alaska, Jan. 6, 2017. The Lady Gudny experienced fuel problems and exhausted its supply of fuel filters Jan. 5. Video by Air Station Kodiak.
|Date Taken:
|01.06.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.07.2017 20:37
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|504571
|VIRIN:
|170106-G-G0217-001
|Filename:
|DOD_103983121
|Length:
|00:01:01
|Location:
|KODIAK, AK, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Fishing vessel Lady Gudny rescue, by PO1 William Colclough, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
