Fishing vessel Lady Gudny rescue

In this video provided by a Coast Guard Air Station Kodiak MH-60T Jayhawk crew, four crew members of the Lady Gudny are hoisted from the disabled fishing vessel adrift in the Bering Sea 230 miles east-southeast o Kodiak, Alaska, Jan. 6, 2017. The Lady Gudny experienced fuel problems and exhausted its supply of fuel filters Jan. 5. Video by Air Station Kodiak.