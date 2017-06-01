(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Fishing vessel Lady Gudny rescue

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    KODIAK, AK, UNITED STATES

    01.06.2017

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class William Colclough 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 17

    In this video provided by a Coast Guard Air Station Kodiak MH-60T Jayhawk crew, four crew members of the Lady Gudny are hoisted from the disabled fishing vessel adrift in the Bering Sea 230 miles east-southeast o Kodiak, Alaska, Jan. 6, 2017. The Lady Gudny experienced fuel problems and exhausted its supply of fuel filters Jan. 5. Video by Air Station Kodiak.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.06.2017
    Date Posted: 01.07.2017 20:37
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 504571
    VIRIN: 170106-G-G0217-001
    Filename: DOD_103983121
    Length: 00:01:01
    Location: KODIAK, AK, US 
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fishing vessel Lady Gudny rescue, by PO1 William Colclough, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Air Station Kodiak
    Bering Sea
    hoist rescue
    Lady Gudny

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT