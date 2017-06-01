(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    AMU Shooting Demonstration

    SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES

    01.06.2017

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class John Wollaston 

    U.S. Army Accessions Support Brigade

    1:13 package on the U.S. Army Marksman Ship Unit (AMU) performing a shooting demonstration at the San Antonio Gun club followed by a shooting match between two AMU soldiers and two club members.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.06.2017
    Date Posted: 01.07.2017 20:16
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 504570
    VIRIN: 170106-A-WT211-072
    Filename: DOD_103983120
    Length: 00:01:10
    Location: SAN ANTONIO, TX, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AMU Shooting Demonstration, by SFC John Wollaston, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    2017USABOWL

