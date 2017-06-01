1:13 package on the U.S. Army Marksman Ship Unit (AMU) performing a shooting demonstration at the San Antonio Gun club followed by a shooting match between two AMU soldiers and two club members.
|Date Taken:
|01.06.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.07.2017 20:16
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|504570
|VIRIN:
|170106-A-WT211-072
|Filename:
|DOD_103983120
|Length:
|00:01:10
|Location:
|SAN ANTONIO, TX, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, AMU Shooting Demonstration, by SFC John Wollaston, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
