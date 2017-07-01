(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    141 BRIGADE SUPPORT BATTALION PREPS FOR SNOW STORM

    OR, UNITED STATES

    01.07.2017

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Steven Conklin 

    Oregon National Guard Public Affairs Office

    Broll of the 141st BSB putting chains on FLA vehicles in preparation incase they are called to support local first responders in and around Portland, Oregon.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.07.2017
    Date Posted: 01.07.2017 19:15
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 504565
    VIRIN: 170107-F-IW846-736
    Filename: DOD_103983073
    Length: 00:02:56
    Location: OR, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 141 BRIGADE SUPPORT BATTALION PREPS FOR SNOW STORM, by TSgt Steven Conklin, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    oregon
    snow storm
    Oregon National Guard
    portland
    141 BSB
    Brigade support battalion

