Broll of the 141st BSB putting chains on FLA vehicles in preparation incase they are called to support local first responders in and around Portland, Oregon.
|Date Taken:
|01.07.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.07.2017 19:15
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|504565
|VIRIN:
|170107-F-IW846-736
|Filename:
|DOD_103983073
|Length:
|00:02:56
|Location:
|OR, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 141 BRIGADE SUPPORT BATTALION PREPS FOR SNOW STORM, by TSgt Steven Conklin, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT