    F-22s depart Rickenbacker

    UNITED STATES

    10.11.2016

    Video by Senior Master Sgt. Ralph Branson 

    121st Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    F-22 Raptors with the 1st Fighter Wing, Joint-Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, depart Rickenbacker Air National Guard Base, Ohio Oct. 11, 2016. The Raptors were sheltered here by the 121st Air Refueling Wing during Hurricane Matthew.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.11.2016
    Date Posted: 01.07.2017 12:20
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 504546
    VIRIN: 161011-F-UU033-001
    Filename: DOD_103982700
    Length: 00:00:55
    Location: US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, F-22s depart Rickenbacker, by SMSgt Ralph Branson, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    fighter
    f-22
    jets
    raptor

