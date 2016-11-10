F-22 Raptors with the 1st Fighter Wing, Joint-Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, depart Rickenbacker Air National Guard Base, Ohio Oct. 11, 2016. The Raptors were sheltered here by the 121st Air Refueling Wing during Hurricane Matthew.
|Date Taken:
|10.11.2016
|Date Posted:
|01.07.2017 12:20
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|504546
|VIRIN:
|161011-F-UU033-001
|Filename:
|DOD_103982700
|Length:
|00:00:55
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, F-22s depart Rickenbacker, by SMSgt Ralph Branson, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT