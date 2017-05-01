AS SOLDIERS AND PLAYERS EAGERLY AWAIT SATURDAY'S KICKOFF, THERE
IS PLENTY OF FUN TO BE HAD RIGHT NEXT DOOR. SGT ANDREW
CARROLL WALKS THE SITE TO SEE ALL THERE IS TO DO AND LEARN.
|Date Taken:
|01.05.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.07.2017 09:07
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|504527
|VIRIN:
|170105-A-CO388-068
|Filename:
|DOD_103982582
|Length:
|00:02:29
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, The Go Army Experience and Ten80 Stem Fest at the 2017 Army All-American Bowl, by SSG Angela Archie and SGT Andrew Carroll, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT