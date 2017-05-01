(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    The Go Army Experience and Ten80 Stem Fest at the 2017 Army All-American Bowl

    UNITED STATES

    01.05.2017

    Video by Staff Sgt. Angela Archie and Sgt. Andrew Carroll

    367th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    AS SOLDIERS AND PLAYERS EAGERLY AWAIT SATURDAY'S KICKOFF, THERE
    IS PLENTY OF FUN TO BE HAD RIGHT NEXT DOOR. SGT ANDREW
    CARROLL WALKS THE SITE TO SEE ALL THERE IS TO DO AND LEARN.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.05.2017
    Date Posted: 01.07.2017 09:07
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The Go Army Experience and Ten80 Stem Fest at the 2017 Army All-American Bowl, by SSG Angela Archie and SGT Andrew Carroll, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Go Army
    Drones
    Stem
    Army Reserve
    USAR
    Army
    USAREC
    All-American
    AMRG
    2017USABowl
    Stem Fest

