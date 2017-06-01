(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    4th ID Conducts Seaport Operations in Germany

    BREMERHAVEN, GERMANY

    01.06.2017

    Video by Sgt. Jacob Holmes 

    24th Press Camp Headquarters

    Approximately 446 tracked vehicles, 907 wheeled vehicles, and 650 tractors are off loaded from a cargo ship, Jan. 6, at Bremerhaven Seaport in support of Operation Atlantic Resolve. Soldiers assigned to 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division, out of Fort Carson, Colorado, are receiving their ABCT equipment before onward movement to Poland for their nine month deployment training alongside multinational partners. This marks the beginning of a continuous presence of an armored brigade combat team in central and eastern Europe to contribute to and strengthen NATO deterrence and defense efforts.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.06.2017
    Date Posted: 01.07.2017 07:37
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 504517
    VIRIN: 170107-A-GA562-002
    Filename: DOD_103982503
    Length: 00:01:39
    Location: BREMERHAVEN, DE 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 4th ID Conducts Seaport Operations in Germany, by SGT Jacob Holmes, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Seaport
    U.S. Army Europe
    Vehicles
    Training
    USAEUR
    Bremerhaven
    Tracked Vehicles

