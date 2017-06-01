4th ID Conducts Seaport Operations in Germany

Approximately 446 tracked vehicles, 907 wheeled vehicles, and 650 tractors are off loaded from a cargo ship, Jan. 6, at Bremerhaven Seaport in support of Operation Atlantic Resolve. Soldiers assigned to 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division, out of Fort Carson, Colorado, are receiving their ABCT equipment before onward movement to Poland for their nine month deployment training alongside multinational partners. This marks the beginning of a continuous presence of an armored brigade combat team in central and eastern Europe to contribute to and strengthen NATO deterrence and defense efforts.
