(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Around the Air Force: 1.6.2017

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    01.06.2017

    Courtesy Video

    Defense Media Activity - Air Force

    On this look around the Air Force President Obama says farewell to service members and new synthetic tie downs and winch cables for the C-17 Globemaster III are saving the Air Force money. Hosted by A1C Jasmine Vanderheyden.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.06.2017
    Date Posted: 01.06.2017 18:52
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 504501
    VIRIN: 170106-F-DF123-001
    Filename: DOD_103982127
    Length: 00:01:59
    Location: US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Around the Air Force: 1.6.2017, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    cable
    South Carolina
    POTUS
    savings
    Globemaster III
    Joint Base Charleston
    synthetic
    Around the Air Force
    ATAF
    Barack Obama
    winch
    Jasmine Vanderheyden
    tie downs

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT