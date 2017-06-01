On this look around the Air Force President Obama says farewell to service members and new synthetic tie downs and winch cables for the C-17 Globemaster III are saving the Air Force money. Hosted by A1C Jasmine Vanderheyden.
|Date Taken:
|01.06.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.06.2017 18:52
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|504501
|VIRIN:
|170106-F-DF123-001
|Filename:
|DOD_103982127
|Length:
|00:01:59
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Around the Air Force: 1.6.2017, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
