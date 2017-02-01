Iron Strong 2016 Promotional Video

video size: 640x360 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/504495" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division's full-spectrum capabilities shown on full display through near-peer training conducted over the course of 2016, including the Iron Strike 16 field training exercise from July 5-23 at Fort Carson training area and the brigade's National Training Center Rotation 16-09 from Aug. 22 to Sept. 21. The Iron Brigade is trained and ready to out-think, outpace, and out-mass any potential adversary on the planet.