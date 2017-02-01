(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Iron Strong 2016 Promotional Video

    FORT CARSON, CO, UNITED STATES

    01.02.2017

    Video by Capt. Scott Walters 

    3rd Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division

    3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division's full-spectrum capabilities shown on full display through near-peer training conducted over the course of 2016, including the Iron Strike 16 field training exercise from July 5-23 at Fort Carson training area and the brigade's National Training Center Rotation 16-09 from Aug. 22 to Sept. 21. The Iron Brigade is trained and ready to out-think, outpace, and out-mass any potential adversary on the planet.

    Date Taken: 01.02.2017
    Date Posted: 01.06.2017
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 504495
    VIRIN: 170102-A-RN703-001
    Filename: DOD_103982106
    Length: 00:04:23
    Location: FORT CARSON, CO, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Iron Strong 2016 Promotional Video, by CPT Scott Walters, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    tank
    Fort Irwin
    National Training Center
    Paladin
    4th Infantry Division
    combined arms
    Fort Carson
    California
    NTC
    Iron Brigade
    Bradley fighting vehicle
    3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team
    near-peer

