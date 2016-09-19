How it works: Airspace

video size: 640x360 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



2071 Air Force Media Awards Submission, Video Series, Category Code: VISR

Airspace is the portion of the atmosphere controlled by a country above its territory. Air traffic controllers use this portion of the atmosphere to move aircraft from one place to another in a safe and efficient manner. Holloman's airspace management office oversees almost 30,000 miles of airspace. They ensure the safety of every person under this area of the atmosphere, and the safety of every aircraft flying through it. Here's a quick lesson about the different types, sections, and locations of Holloman's airspace.