(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    How it works: Airspace

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, UNITED STATES

    09.19.2016

    Video by Senior Airman BreeAnn Sachs 

    Holloman Air Force Base Public Affairs Office

    2071 Air Force Media Awards Submission, Video Series, Category Code: VISR
    Airspace is the portion of the atmosphere controlled by a country above its territory. Air traffic controllers use this portion of the atmosphere to move aircraft from one place to another in a safe and efficient manner. Holloman's airspace management office oversees almost 30,000 miles of airspace. They ensure the safety of every person under this area of the atmosphere, and the safety of every aircraft flying through it. Here's a quick lesson about the different types, sections, and locations of Holloman's airspace.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.19.2016
    Date Posted: 01.06.2017 15:30
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 504458
    VIRIN: 160919-F-DB997-001
    Filename: DOD_103981793
    Length: 00:03:33
    Location: HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, How it works: Airspace, by SrA BreeAnn Sachs, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Air Force Media Awards

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT