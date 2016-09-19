2071 Air Force Media Awards Submission, Video Series, Category Code: VISR
Airspace is the portion of the atmosphere controlled by a country above its territory. Air traffic controllers use this portion of the atmosphere to move aircraft from one place to another in a safe and efficient manner. Holloman's airspace management office oversees almost 30,000 miles of airspace. They ensure the safety of every person under this area of the atmosphere, and the safety of every aircraft flying through it. Here's a quick lesson about the different types, sections, and locations of Holloman's airspace.
|Date Taken:
|09.19.2016
|Date Posted:
|01.06.2017 15:30
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|504458
|VIRIN:
|160919-F-DB997-001
|Filename:
|DOD_103981793
|Length:
|00:03:33
|Location:
|HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, How it works: Airspace, by SrA BreeAnn Sachs, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
