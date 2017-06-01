15th MEU: Teamwork makes the dream work
The 15th MEU has officially assembled as a complete Marine Air-Ground Task Force and it is comprised of some of the most historic units in Navy and Marine Corps history. Watch this video to learn more and continue following us to find out why it is America's crisis response force of choice.
|Date Taken:
|01.06.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.06.2017 15:23
|Category:
|Commercials
|Video ID:
|504455
|VIRIN:
|161107-M-DJ953-001
|Filename:
|DOD_103981784
|Length:
|00:01:54
|Location:
|CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, San Diego based Marines to set sail on USS America, by LCpl Frank Cordoba, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
