San Diego based Marines to set sail on USS America

video size: 640x360 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/504455" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

15th MEU: Teamwork makes the dream work



The 15th MEU has officially assembled as a complete Marine Air-Ground Task Force and it is comprised of some of the most historic units in Navy and Marine Corps history. Watch this video to learn more and continue following us to find out why it is America's crisis response force of choice.