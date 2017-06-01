(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    San Diego based Marines to set sail on USS America

    CAMP PENDLETON, CA, UNITED STATES

    01.06.2017

    Video by Lance Cpl. Frank Cordoba 

    15th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    15th MEU: Teamwork makes the dream work

    The 15th MEU has officially assembled as a complete Marine Air-Ground Task Force and it is comprised of some of the most historic units in Navy and Marine Corps history. Watch this video to learn more and continue following us to find out why it is America's crisis response force of choice.

    Date Taken: 01.06.2017
    Date Posted: 01.06.2017 15:23
    Category: Commercials
    Video ID: 504455
    VIRIN: 161107-M-DJ953-001
    Filename: DOD_103981784
    Length: 00:01:54
    Location: CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US 
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, San Diego based Marines to set sail on USS America, by LCpl Frank Cordoba, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    15th MEU
    Marines
    15th Marine Expedtionary Unit

    • LEAVE A COMMENT