M/V Alexandria Rescue

A Coast Guard Sector Columbia River MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew hoists an injured crewmember off the motor vessel Alexandria 40 miles west of the entrance to the Columbia River, Jan. 6, 2017. The man was hoisted safely and transferred him to the base in Warrenton where he was met by emergency medical services and transported to Columbia Memorial Hospital in Astoria. U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jonathan Klingenberg.