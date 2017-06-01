A Coast Guard Sector Columbia River MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew hoists an injured crewmember off the motor vessel Alexandria 40 miles west of the entrance to the Columbia River, Jan. 6, 2017. The man was hoisted safely and transferred him to the base in Warrenton where he was met by emergency medical services and transported to Columbia Memorial Hospital in Astoria. U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jonathan Klingenberg.
|Date Taken:
|01.06.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.06.2017 13:38
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|504440
|VIRIN:
|170106-G-KL864-060
|Filename:
|DOD_103981409
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|OR, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, M/V Alexandria Rescue, by PO3 Jonathan Klingenberg, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
