    All Hands Update: Headlines for January 6, 2017

    FORT MEADE, MD, UNITED STATES

    01.06.2017

    Video by Kevin Dawson 

    All Hands Update

    Carl Vinson Carrier Strike Group Begins Western Pacific Deployment, SECNAV Retires

    Date Taken: 01.06.2017
    Date Posted: 01.06.2017 12:24
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 504429
    VIRIN: 170106-O-WO545-471
    Filename: DOD_103981296
    Length: 00:00:59
    Location: FORT MEADE, MD, US 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, All Hands Update: Headlines for January 6, 2017, by Kevin Dawson, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Secretary of the Navy
    Ray Mabus
    DDG 108
    Carrier Air Wing 2
    Navy
    CVN 70
    USS Carl Vinson
    Sailor
    SECNAV
    retirement
    USS Lake Champlain
    USS Michael Murphy
    DDG 112
    All Hands Update
    Carl Vinson Carrier Strike Group
    USS Wayne E. Meyer
    Indo-Asia-Pacific
    CG 57

    • LEAVE A COMMENT