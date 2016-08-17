2071 Air Force Media Awards Submission, Video Series, Category Code: VISR
Ever wonder what happens to aircraft after they leave Holloman? What if we told you there's a second set of air traffic controllers at White Sands Missile Range, responsible for controlling aircraft they can't even see? Meet the 49th Operations Support Squadron's Radar Approach Control controllers.
|Date Taken:
|08.17.2016
|Date Posted:
|01.06.2017 12:18
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|504427
|VIRIN:
|160817-F-DB997-003
|Filename:
|DOD_103981192
|Length:
|00:03:17
|Location:
|HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, How It Works: RAPCON, by SrA BreeAnn Sachs, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
