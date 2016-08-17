(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    How It Works: RAPCON

    HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, UNITED STATES

    08.17.2016

    Video by Senior Airman BreeAnn Sachs 

    Holloman Air Force Base Public Affairs Office

    2071 Air Force Media Awards Submission, Video Series, Category Code: VISR
    Ever wonder what happens to aircraft after they leave Holloman? What if we told you there's a second set of air traffic controllers at White Sands Missile Range, responsible for controlling aircraft they can't even see? Meet the 49th Operations Support Squadron's Radar Approach Control controllers.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.17.2016
    Date Posted: 01.06.2017 12:18
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 504427
    VIRIN: 160817-F-DB997-003
    Filename: DOD_103981192
    Length: 00:03:17
    Location: HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, How It Works: RAPCON, by SrA BreeAnn Sachs, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Air Force Media Awards

