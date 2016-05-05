The 121st Air Refueling Wing Chaplains and Chief's Council hosted a prayer breakfast for the National Day of Prayer May 5, 2016, at Rickenbacker Air National Guard Base.
|Date Taken:
|05.05.2016
|Date Posted:
|01.06.2017 09:01
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|504417
|VIRIN:
|160505-Z-UU033-001
|Filename:
|DOD_103980771
|Length:
|00:02:23
|Location:
|OH, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, National Day of Prayer breakfast, by SMSgt Ralph Branson, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
