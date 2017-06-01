(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    The Art of Self-Defence – Polish MMA Instructor Welcomes American Soldiers

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    POLAND

    01.06.2017

    Courtesy Video

    Natochannel

    **W/ Subtitles and Graphics**

    The art of self-defence. Find out what this Polish MMA fighter has to say about the multinational battlegroup, led by the Americans, which will be hosted by his unit next year.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.06.2017
    Date Posted: 01.06.2017 05:28
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 504410
    Filename: DOD_103980728
    Length: 00:01:54
    Location: PL
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    MMA
    polish
    natochannel

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT