A short package about a loadmaster with the 774th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron at Bagram Airfield. Find out what he likes about the job and what made him join the United States Air Force.
|Date Taken:
|01.05.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.06.2017 01:58
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|504395
|VIRIN:
|170105-F-ZD638-001
|Filename:
|DOD_103980617
|Length:
|00:00:37
|Location:
|AF
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, I always wanted to fly, by TSgt Robert Smith, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
