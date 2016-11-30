(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    1st Marine Aircraft Wing Holiday Greeting

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    11.30.2016

    Video by Staff Sgt. Alina McDowell 

    American Forces Network Okinawa

    MajGen Russell Sanborn and SgtMaj Mario Marquez from the 1st Marine Aircraft Wing wish service members on Okinawa a Happy Holidays.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.30.2016
    Date Posted: 01.06.2017 01:26
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 504391
    VIRIN: 161130-F-HW041-615
    Filename: DOD_103980604
    Length: 00:00:30
    Location: OKINAWA, JP
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing Holiday Greeting, by SSgt Alina McDowell, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    AFN
    Japan
    Okinawa
    Osprey
    Greetings
    Holiday
    1st MAW
    Armed Forces Network
    Marines
    AFN Okinawa
    2016

