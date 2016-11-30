MajGen Russell Sanborn and SgtMaj Mario Marquez from the 1st Marine Aircraft Wing wish service members on Okinawa a Happy Holidays.
|Date Taken:
|11.30.2016
|Date Posted:
|01.06.2017 01:26
|Category:
|Greetings
|Video ID:
|504391
|VIRIN:
|161130-F-HW041-615
|Filename:
|DOD_103980604
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Location:
|OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing Holiday Greeting, by SSgt Alina McDowell, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
