    Pacific Magazine: Amy Forsythe reports from Palau

    PALAU

    01.06.2017

    Video by Amy Forsythe 

    Defense Media Activity - Guam

    Amy Forsythe hosts Pacific Magazine featuring the Civic Action Team (CAT) in the Republic of Palau. This edition features the CAT Mission doing construction projects, hosting a health fair and maintaining World War II memorials on the island of Peleliu. Original air date on AFN Pacific: Jan. 5, 2017.

    Date Taken: 01.06.2017
    Date Posted: 01.05.2017 23:36
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 504377
    VIRIN: 170106-D-AW818-477
    Filename: DOD_103980266
    Length: 00:10:06
    Location: PW
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pacific Magazine: Amy Forsythe reports from Palau, by Amy Forsythe, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Palau
    Amy Forsythe

