Amy Forsythe hosts Pacific Magazine featuring the Civic Action Team (CAT) in the Republic of Palau. This edition features the CAT Mission doing construction projects, hosting a health fair and maintaining World War II memorials on the island of Peleliu. Original air date on AFN Pacific: Jan. 5, 2017.
|Date Taken:
|01.06.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.05.2017 23:36
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|504377
|VIRIN:
|170106-D-AW818-477
|Filename:
|DOD_103980266
|Length:
|00:10:06
|Location:
|PW
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Pacific Magazine: Amy Forsythe reports from Palau, by Amy Forsythe, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT